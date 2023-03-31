Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda and more celebs romantically linked to their co-stars

There have been many stars who have been linked to their fellow co-stars. Suhana Khan has been linked to Agastya Nanda. Check out the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023

Suhana Khan- Agastya Nanda

The Archies stars are rumoured to be dating.

Sara Ali Khan-Sushant Singh Rajput

The Kedarnath pair was rumoured to be dating. However, they split reportedly.

Meezan Jaffrey-Sharmin Segal

A possible romance was there between the Malaal stars. The duo denied when asked about the same.

Kartik Aaryan-Nushrat Jahan

When they did their debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama they were rumoured to be dating.

Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu

The Alone pair was rumoured to be dating which turned true.

Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma

There were rumours that the pair fell in love on the sets of Band Baaja Baarat.

Sonam Kapoor- Ranbir Kapoor

The Sawariya pair due to friction had to end their romance.

Alia Bhatt- Sidharth Malhotra

The Student Of The Year pair was rumoured to be in a relationship.

Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter

The Dhadak actress was rumoured to be dating co-star Ishaan. The duo reportedly split.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

