Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and more star kids' educational qualifications

There are many Bollywood star kids whose educational background is just phenomenal. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here which is inspirational.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan did a course in filmmaking and writing at the University of Southern California. He also has a Bachelors degree in Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production from the School of Cinematic Arts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday's cousin brother studied at Oberoi International School, Mumbai and is also doing his graduation from Mumbai University.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty's son has completed his schooling at the American School of Bombay. He also did an acting course and in filmmaking from US university.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan's son studied at Dhirubhai Ambani School, in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's son went to Ecole Mondial World School and for higher studies, he went to Singapore at United World College of South East Asia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol's son studied at Ecole Mondiale World School, Juhu, Mumbai. He went to Rahul Rawail’s Acting school which is an Indian branch of Stella Adler Studio of Acting, New York, United States.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's son studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai and graduated from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter has gone to The New York University (NYU) Tisch School of the Arts, New York, to study drama and acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She studied at Dhirubai Ambani International School and then went to the University Of Southern California, Los Angeles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan has studied at Billabong High International School, Mumbai. He also studied at RIMS International School and Junior College, Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!