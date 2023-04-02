Suhana Khan-Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn-Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna and more Bollywood and Hollywood celebs attend NMACC day 2 event 

Suhana Khan-Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn-Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna and more Bollywood and Hollywood celebs attend NMACC day 2 eventSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2023
The Dhakdak girl making us skip a beat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Spidey is in Mumbai, far from home, indeed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thu-thu-thu, she looks so pretty!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shloka-Akash with Mukesh Ambani and Piramals pose for pics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal is a stunner always. Gautam looks handsome too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Never leaving behind his Pauda!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lara and Mahesh make a rare appearance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Socialite and paps fave is here too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Poonam Sinha with sons Luv, Kush and Kush's wife.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dapper dude with his supermodel girlfriend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The royalty is in the house!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar and Patralekha always makes us go aww!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Such an intricately worked jacket.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Geeta Basra attended the Great Indian Musical Launch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tonight, they dressed up in a mix, of Indian and Western.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Where's Mr Zaheer?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Black suits them, no?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta look gorg!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chunky and Bhavana would leave today's gen behind.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan attend the NMACc event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They got the memo right.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans think they have turned this one into their own MET!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We love the black and white look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kanika looks so pretty and her husband compliments her look as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seema, Maheep and Neelam: the three musketeers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Someone cast her in an SLB film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How's the josh and Mrs Kaushal?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When elegance meets power!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Look at their charms, unique and graceful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A lot of ladies would really want to know if Aditya is single.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aryan and Suhana wore Desi on day 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We love the jacket.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayan is always simple when posing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Whoa! so hot, Akansha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Never fails to make heads turn. How do you like it?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Going bold with a plunging neckline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Helen and Asha Parekh in the house!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
So graceful and beautiful, she looks!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are always LOVE.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She gives us mermaid vibes. And we love the neckline and the necklace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Merchant with Anant Ambani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Screaming because our FAVE couple is in Mumbai!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not without my fiance!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We love how they are complimenting each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The gorgeous Mother-daughter duo always winning hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She looks like a Swan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here to steal your hearts, again!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Going bold with a body suit and drape.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sussanne looks princess while Arslan looks like her Aladdin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lola is just so pretty. We love the hand jewellery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taking after Superwomen!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Father and would be son-in-law, is it?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All that glitters is glittery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What would we give to see Shah Rukh Khan here!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alexa pls play Jealous by Nick Jonas!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We cannot decide who looks prettier! okay, BOTH!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The striped gown and the drape, Janhvi is a stunner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OH, what DRAMA love it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We love how they are so different and yet are complimenting each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
That's (hearts) for fans only and by that we mean, US!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun's whole fam is stylish.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jag Ghoomeya Salman jaisa na koi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If prettiness had a face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha and her love for glittery and glam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid and Mira flaunt their other side.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She looks like she walked out of a photoshoot and headed straight for the party!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth and Manish pose together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They love twinning, no?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The jacket is just fantastic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Can we just keep looking at you?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hero nikal ke yahan bhaga!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!