Suhana Khan follows this fail-proof skincare regime

Suhana Khan's skincare routine is for every millennial. Apart from being Shah Rukh Khan's daughter she is well known for her good figure and glowy skin. Here's what she does.
Suhana maintains a good diet and works out. For the same she is not scared of getting acne on skin, so applies different makeup.
Acceptance is the key. Suhana has learnt to accept her skin tone and is proud of the same.
Suhana likes to have uplifted cheekbones. For the same she likes to use highlighter on the cheeks which makes her look sexy.
Suhana let's her skin breathe and most of the time when not papped is de-glam.
If you have problem areas in your skin apply some concealer like Suhana and you are ready to rock.
Suhana is a fan of red and pink lipstick. She likes to do artistic makeup which makes her skin shinier.
Suhana's looks brighter than the sun when she pouts in the photo frame. She knows to make her skin look glam.
Keep applying a lot of highlighter on the nose and cheek area ladies, like the star kid.
Suhana knows to contour her nose like a pro. It gives a sexy look to her overall face.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter loves to have glossy lips which give it a lot of depth and finish. Keep exfoliating!
