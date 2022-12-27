Suhana Khan follows this fail-proof skincare regime

Suhana Khan's skincare routine is for every millennial. Apart from being Shah Rukh Khan's daughter she is well known for her good figure and glowy skin. Here's what she does.

Do not be afraid

Suhana maintains a good diet and works out. For the same she is not scared of getting acne on skin, so applies different makeup.

Accept your skin type

Acceptance is the key. Suhana has learnt to accept her skin tone and is proud of the same.

Highlighting is an art

Suhana likes to have uplifted cheekbones. For the same she likes to use highlighter on the cheeks which makes her look sexy.

Be de-glam

Suhana let's her skin breathe and most of the time when not papped is de-glam.

Concealer

If you have problem areas in your skin apply some concealer like Suhana and you are ready to rock.

Apply pink

Suhana is a fan of red and pink lipstick. She likes to do artistic makeup which makes her skin shinier.

Keep pouting

Suhana's looks brighter than the sun when she pouts in the photo frame. She knows to make her skin look glam.

Key to Suhana glow

Keep applying a lot of highlighter on the nose and cheek area ladies, like the star kid.

Contour

Suhana knows to contour her nose like a pro. It gives a sexy look to her overall face.

Fan of glossy lips

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter loves to have glossy lips which give it a lot of depth and finish. Keep exfoliating!

