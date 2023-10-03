Suhana Khan is the perfect doting sister to AbRam Khan as they enjoy sibling time at a cafe 

Suhana Khan was spotted with her sibling AbRam Khan at a cafeteria. They make for an adorable sibling duo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter looked fresh as she stepped out with her younger brother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana and AbRam enjoy their quality time at the cafeteria.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The princess of SRK was on sister duty today as she held hands with AbRam while leaving the cafe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Being starkids, Suhana and AbRam are always followed by the paparazzi. There's a lot of interest around them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Like an elder sibling, Suhana Khan kept close to AbRam and guided him to the car.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We see a lot of Gauri in Suhana and a lot of Shah Rukh in AbRam, in this picture, no?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
AbRam has grown so tall. In some years, he would be towering above all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana is a mix of Gauri and Shah Rukh. Her side profile mostly highlights SRK in her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cameras surrounded Suhana and AbRam as they were leaving the cafe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
AbRam quickly scooted over in the back seat making space for Suhana. He is such a very well-mannered.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana thanked the media for their work and time. SRK, Gauri have taught her well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!