Suhana Khan is the perfect doting sister to AbRam Khan as they enjoy sibling time at a cafe 

Suhana Khan was spotted with her sibling AbRam Khan at a cafeteria. They make for an adorable sibling duo.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter looked fresh as she stepped out with her younger brother. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khan siblings 

Suhana and AbRam enjoy their quality time at the cafeteria. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana, the sister 

The princess of SRK was on sister duty today as she held hands with AbRam while leaving the cafe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Media attention 

Being starkids, Suhana and AbRam are always followed by the paparazzi. There's a lot of interest around them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana helps AbRam 

Like an elder sibling, Suhana Khan kept close to AbRam and guided him to the car. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK-Gauri's kids 

We see a lot of Gauri in Suhana and a lot of Shah Rukh in AbRam, in this picture, no?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Handsome boy 

AbRam has grown so tall. In some years, he would be towering above all. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana - the beauty 

Suhana is a mix of Gauri and Shah Rukh. Her side profile mostly highlights SRK in her. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana, AbRam get mobbed

Cameras surrounded Suhana and AbRam as they were leaving the cafe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK's copy 

AbRam quickly scooted over in the back seat making space for Suhana. He is such a very well-mannered. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana's gesture 

Suhana thanked the media for their work and time. SRK, Gauri have taught her well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 17: YRKKH leap, Anupamaa tragedy, Cricket world cup and more things that can affect TRPs of Salman Khan show

 

 Find Out More