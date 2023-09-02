Suhana Khan is trollers' favourite target, here's proof

A look at times Suhana Khan got brutally slammed but did not deserve it.

Shivani Pawaskar

Sep 02, 2023

SRK's princess

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is one of the most popular star kids. 

Downside 

And that's one of the BIGGEST reasons why trolls constantly target her. 

Glamour world

Recently, Suhana joined Kareena and Kiara as ambassadors for Tira Beauty. 

Suhana gets flak

While Bebo and Kiara have done work in Bollywood, Suhana is yet to make her acting debut. Hence, she was trolled. 

Suhana's walk 

Suhana's walk has been compared to Malaika Arora's duck walk. 

Suhana's style file

Suhana wears a lot of body-hugging outfits which netizens feel is trollworthy. Also, they play the religion card here. 

Suhana's skin tone

Being a dusky-toned beauty, Suhana has been facing colourism since she was a child. 

Attitude? 

Once Suhana did not pose for shutterbugs and people labelled her ghamandi. Like seriously!?

Brand ambassador 

The Archies actress got trolled for becoming the brand ambassador for a beauty brand. 

For being a star kid

Suhana is even trolled for being Shah Rukh Khan's daughter. Can you imagine? 

Magazine cover 

Suhana Khan making it on the front page of a magazine cover did not go down well with a lot of people. 

