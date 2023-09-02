Suhana Khan is trollers' favourite target, here's proof

A look at times Suhana Khan got brutally slammed but did not deserve it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is one of the most popular star kids.
And that's one of the BIGGEST reasons why trolls constantly target her.
Recently, Suhana joined Kareena and Kiara as ambassadors for Tira Beauty.
While Bebo and Kiara have done work in Bollywood, Suhana is yet to make her acting debut. Hence, she was trolled.
Suhana's walk has been compared to Malaika Arora's duck walk.
Suhana wears a lot of body-hugging outfits which netizens feel is trollworthy. Also, they play the religion card here.
Being a dusky-toned beauty, Suhana has been facing colourism since she was a child.
Once Suhana did not pose for shutterbugs and people labelled her ghamandi. Like seriously!?
The Archies actress got trolled for becoming the brand ambassador for a beauty brand.
Suhana is even trolled for being Shah Rukh Khan's daughter. Can you imagine?
Suhana Khan making it on the front page of a magazine cover did not go down well with a lot of people.
