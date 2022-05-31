Star kids who are epitome of beauty and charm 

Star kids are often at the receiving end of the trolls. However, they‘re quite charming and beautiful, tbh.

Shivani Pawaskar

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s young belle is just gorgeous…

Janhvi Kapoor

The Takht actress is known for her classy fashion statements…

Sara Ali Khan

Sara may be trolled a lot for it, but she is one of the most well-behaved star kids…

Alia Bhatt

The Brahmastra actress is always exuding charm…

Shraddha Kapoor

The Nagin beauty is always an epitome of grace and simplicity…

Athiya Shetty

Athiya is the cutest and shiest of the lot…

Shanaya Kapoor

The Bollywood debutante is quite a fashionista already…

Thanks For Reading!

