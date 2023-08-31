Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani turn perfect glam queens for Tira event; check Top 10 pics

Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani posed together at the event.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

The gorgeous trio

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana Khan, Kiara Advani got clicked together at an event today.

The glam queens

They took the glam quotient notch higher with their fashionable outfits.

Bebo goes black

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a ravishing diva in a black gown.

Classy

She looked the classiest of all.

Red alert

Suhana Khan looked stunning in a red corset gown.

Beauty personified

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter pulled off the look with class.

Princess

Kiara Advani gave out all the princess vibes with her coord set in pastel green.

Oh-so-pretty

Kiara definitely is among the prettiest divas of Bollywood.

That smile

Kiara Advani's smile is adorable.

The perfect shot

Kareena also shared some stunning pictures on social media.

All ready

Kareena definitely added the glam to the dull evening.

What a beauty!

This gorgeous lady is all set to enter Bollywood with The Archies.

