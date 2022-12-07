Hrithik Roshan's niece Pashmina will be reportedly seen in the remake of Ishq Vishk alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Salman Khan's niece Alizeh will be making her Bollywood debut with Soumendra Padhi's next movie.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim will make his Bollywood debut with Hridayam's Hindi remake.Source: Bollywood
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak, reportedly has got a role in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.Source: Bollywood
Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya will be launched reportedly by Karan Johar's production venture titled Bedhadak.Source: Bollywood
Agastya Nanda who is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan will also be doing his Bollywood debut with Archies.Source: Bollywood
Jahnvi Kapoor's young sister Khushi will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Archies.Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan's son Junaid reportedly will soon make his debut next year with his film Maharaja which is based on Maharaj Libel case.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana will soon make her OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar's Archies.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan will soon make his directorial debut in Bollywood.Source: Bollywood
