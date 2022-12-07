Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's niece Pashmina will be reportedly seen in the remake of Ishq Vishk alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Alizeh Agnihotri

Reportedly, Salman Khan's niece Alizeh will be making her Bollywood debut with Soumendra Padhi's next movie.

Source: Bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim will make his Bollywood debut with Hridayam's Hindi remake.

Source: Bollywood

Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak, reportedly has got a role in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Source: Bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya will be launched reportedly by Karan Johar's production venture titled Bedhadak.

Source: Bollywood

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda who is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan will also be doing his Bollywood debut with Archies.

Source: Bollywood

Khushi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor's young sister Khushi will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Archies.

Source: Bollywood

Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan's son Junaid reportedly will soon make his debut next year with his film Maharaja which is based on Maharaj Libel case.

Source: Bollywood

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana will soon make her OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar's Archies.

Source: Bollywood

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan will soon make his directorial debut in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 desi looks of Malaika Arora

 Find Out More