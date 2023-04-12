Suhana Khan's Top 10 looks that prove she's set to rule
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023
Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is the new face of Maybelline, which is the top New York-based beauty brand.
Suhana is known for her sartorial picks and for the event she looked ravishing.
The starkid went for a red power-suit and left fans gasping for breath.
Suhana for her first official media meet looked hot in a red blazer and pants.
We are in love with Suhana's stylish red outfit. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with The Archies.
Suhana has accessorised her sexy red outfit with high heels as she is ready to rock.
Suhana's look is sleek as she colour coordinated in the red blazer and pants.
SRK's daughter kept her tresses open, and opted for a centre-parting wavy look.
In the end, Suhana rounded up her look with nude lipstick, mascara, eyeshadow and highlighter.
Suhana was announced as the face of Maybelline after her first media meeting.
