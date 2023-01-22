Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn and more: Top 10 Best party looks of starkids

Here's looking at starkids who are setting the fashion trends.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2023

Suhana Khan

A one-shoulder bodycon dress makes for a perfect party outfit.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor looks hot as fire in this one.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is a vision in white.

Nysa Devgn

Nysa Devgn always picks the perfect outfit for parties.

Janhvi Kapoor

One can never go wrong in Little Black Dress.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is glam queen.

Sara Ali Khan

Shimmer your way to the party like Sara Ali Khan.

Palak Tiwari

Palak is all about being subtle yet classy.

Alaya F

A well-fitted jumpsuit is simply apt for a party.

Alia Bhatt

Go a little edgy and funky like Alia.

