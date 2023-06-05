Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Rasha Thadani and more star kids who are paparazzi favourites

There have been many star kids who are loved by paps. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is always the favourite kid of the paps.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan always has to say, 'Jaane do yaar' to paps.

Jeh Ali Khan

Jeh Ali Khan is always cute in front of the paps.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan always greets paps with a smile.

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari looks so gorgeous when in front of the paps.

Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani is very sweet with the paps.

Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan is always cute in front of the paps.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is often trolled by the paps.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is often considered vulgar by paps.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is often papped by the paps.

Pap culture

Paps never leave celeb kids.

Clicked

Paps often find reasons for finding good and bad things in star kids.

