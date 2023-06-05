Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Rasha Thadani and more star kids who are paparazzi favourites

There have been many star kids who are loved by paps. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023
Sara Ali Khan is always the favourite kid of the paps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ibrahim Ali Khan always has to say, 'Jaane do yaar' to paps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jeh Ali Khan is always cute in front of the paps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana Khan always greets paps with a smile.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak Tiwari looks so gorgeous when in front of the paps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rasha Thadani is very sweet with the paps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taimur Ali Khan is always cute in front of the paps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday is often trolled by the paps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor is often considered vulgar by paps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shanaya Kapoor is often papped by the paps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paps never leave celeb kids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paps often find reasons for finding good and bad things in star kids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!