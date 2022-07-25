Star kids set to make their Bollywood debuts

Here's taking a look at Bollywood star kids who are soon going to enter the industry as actors, writers and more.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan is making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan is reportedly making his debut as a writer as he is penning a web-series and a feature film.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is making her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak.

Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will also be seen in The Archies.

Khushi Kapoor

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor is also a part of The Archies.

Ahaan Panday

If reports are anything to go by, Ahaan Panday will be seen in a YRF film.

