Here's taking a look at Bollywood star kids who are soon going to enter the industry as actors, writers and more.Source: Bollywood
Suhana Khan is making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.Source: Bollywood
Aryan Khan is reportedly making his debut as a writer as he is penning a web-series and a feature film.Source: Bollywood
Shanaya Kapoor is making her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will also be seen in The Archies.Source: Bollywood
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor is also a part of The Archies.Source: Bollywood
If reports are anything to go by, Ahaan Panday will be seen in a YRF film.Source: Bollywood
