Suhana Khan to Ananya Panday: B Town divas strict dating rules for the men

Suhana Khan has recently said that she would dump her boyfriend if she found him cheating on her; here are strict relationship rules that other Bollywood actresses follow.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Suhana Khan

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is a one-woman man.

Mumma's advice

Gauri Khan had advised Suhana not to date two men at the same time on KWK 7.

Ananya Panday

Ananya doesn’t like too much interference by her man in her life.

Jahnvi Kapoor

Janhvi says honesty is everything to her; no games, just genuine connections are what she looks for.

Shanaya Kapoor

Her one rule is to have a video call with the person found on a dating app before stepping things up.

Sara Ali Khan

Her golden rule is to just pick up the phone and have a direct conversation.

Alia Bhatt

She believes in experiences a solid heartbreak once before you finally find true love.

Katrina Kaif

She had a rule to make it official only when she got married, and we saw that during her marriage.

Deepika Padukone

Infidelity in relationships is a big no-no for Deepika. She is married to Ranveer, who is head over heels in love with her.

Priyanka Chopra

Her one rule that everyone should follow in relationships is to take an interest in each other's lives.

