Suhana Khan to Palak Tiwari: star kids who are always on trollers radar no matter what they do
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023
Palak Tiwari has often been trolled for her walking style.
Suhana Khan has faced a lot of hate on social media. From her bikini pictures to her recent photoshoot for a magazine, to commenting on her looks and ask her to get plastic surgery.
Pooja Bedi’s daughter Aalia Furniturewala received a lot of negative comments on Instagram for sharing bikini photos.
A fake account was created in Sara Tendulkar's name, making crass comments about other cricketers.
From walking hand in hand with mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to touring the world with her, Aaradhya has faced a lot of trolling.
Nysa Devgan has time and again been called names on social media, her comments section flooded with body-shaming remarks.
Akshay Kumar’s son was body shamed and called ‘Canadian’ by trolls.
Navya Naveli Nanda has often been trolled for being a feminist.
Khadija Rahman was criticised for wearing a niqab to a ceremony that celebrated a decade of Slumdog Millionaire.
Shanaya Kapoor has often been trolled for her debut ad, ramp walk and recently for bagging Mohna Lal film.
