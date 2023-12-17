Suhana Khan to Sara Tendulkar: Top 10 star kids who are alumnus of Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023

The Archies star Suhana Khan attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She then learnt acting at New York university.

Aryan Khan did his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. For higher studies, he went to School of Cinematic Arts, University of South California.

Nysa Devgn studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School before going to United World College of South East Asia in Singapore for higher studies.

Janhvi Kapoor is said to have graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She then studied acting at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in California.

Khushi Kapoor is an alumnus of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Then she attended New York Film Academy before making her debut with The Archies.

Ananya Panday studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She then wanted to study journalism at Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC. But she chose acting.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar also attended the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She then graduated from a university in London.

Likewise, her brother Arjun Tendulkar also studied in the same school.

Before going to Columbia University in New York for graduation, Sara Tendulkar attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan also attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

