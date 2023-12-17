Suhana Khan to Sara Tendulkar: Top 10 star kids who are alumnus of Dhirubhai Ambani International School
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023
The Archies star Suhana Khan attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She then learnt acting at New York university.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aryan Khan did his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. For higher studies, he went to School of Cinematic Arts, University of South California.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nysa Devgn studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School before going to United World College of South East Asia in Singapore for higher studies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor is said to have graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She then studied acting at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in California.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khushi Kapoor is an alumnus of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Then she attended New York Film Academy before making her debut with The Archies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She then wanted to study journalism at Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC. But she chose acting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar also attended the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She then graduated from a university in London.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Likewise, her brother Arjun Tendulkar also studied in the same school.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before going to Columbia University in New York for graduation, Sara Tendulkar attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan also attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan pictures that prove their love is pure gold
Find Out More