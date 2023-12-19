Suhana Khan to Sara Tendulkar: Top 10 Star Kids Who Ruled 2023

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023

Suhana Khan, the daughter of King Khan made her debut this year with The Archies and received a lot of praise for her role in the Netflix movie.

Sara Tendulkar has made her name as an Internet Personality, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar was also in the news for the rumors of dating Shubman Gill.

Ananya Panday celebrated another successful year in the industry with the release of Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which will be released soon as well.

Khushi Kapoor, the second child of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor also made her debut this year with the release of The Archies and will be looking to continue in the industry.

Agastya Nanda, from the family of Bachchan’s, made his debut with The Archies and is also set to be a part of Ikkis.

Aryan Khan has been a part of some controversies in the past but now has started his career as an entrepreneur. 2

Jeh, the second son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan might be young but still makes headlines thanks to his cuteness.

Meanwhile, SRK’s son, Abram Khan, is already on the news for his drama performance at his school.

Aaradhya Rai Bachchan was also seen performing in school as well, she later hugged Abram which was adorable in itself. 2

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh might soon be seen making his debut in the movie with Sarzameen.

Thanks For Reading!

