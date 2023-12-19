Suhana Khan to Sara Tendulkar: Top 10 Star Kids Who Ruled 2023
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
Suhana Khan, the daughter of King Khan made her debut this year with The Archies and received a lot of praise for her role in the Netflix movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Tendulkar has made her name as an Internet Personality, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar was also in the news for the rumors of dating Shubman Gill.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday celebrated another successful year in the industry with the release of Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which will be released soon as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khushi Kapoor, the second child of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor also made her debut this year with the release of The Archies and will be looking to continue in the industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Agastya Nanda, from the family of Bachchan’s, made his debut with The Archies and is also set to be a part of Ikkis.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aryan Khan has been a part of some controversies in the past but now has started his career as an entrepreneur. 2
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jeh, the second son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan might be young but still makes headlines thanks to his cuteness.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, SRK’s son, Abram Khan, is already on the news for his drama performance at his school.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aaradhya Rai Bachchan was also seen performing in school as well, she later hugged Abram which was adorable in itself. 2
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh might soon be seen making his debut in the movie with Sarzameen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 Pakistani actresses who would give tough fight to Bollywood Divas in Indian movies, web series
Find Out More