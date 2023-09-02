Suhana Khan to Shanaya Kapoor: Top 10 upcoming Bollywood debuts that promise an exciting time at the movies

Here are the top 10 upcoming actors set to take Bollywood by storm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

Suhana Khan

Suhana will present her acting skills with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix series The Archies.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya will hit the screen with Bedhadak, opposite Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi will join Bollywood with the Netflix series The Archies.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

After assisting in Rocky Aur Rani, now his goal is to carve his path in acting.

Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's niece, Pashmina Roshan, is all set to show her skills with her big debut, Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Laksh Lalwani

Laksh, who played 'Porus' in the TV show, will make his debut with Bedhadak opposite Shanaya Kapoor.

Jibraan Khan

'Krish Raichand' of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is also going to show his fabulous acting once again with Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, is all set to make his presence felt on screen with The Archies.

Aditi Saigal (Dot)

Indian musician Aditi Saigal, popularly known as Dot, will also make her acting debut with The Archies.

Vedang Raina

Singer, actor, and model Vedang Raina will make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

