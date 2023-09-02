Suhana Khan to Shanaya Kapoor: Top 10 upcoming Bollywood debuts that promise an exciting time at the movies

Here are the top 10 upcoming actors set to take Bollywood by storm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
Suhana will present her acting skills with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix series The Archies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shanaya will hit the screen with Bedhadak, opposite Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khushi will join Bollywood with the Netflix series The Archies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After assisting in Rocky Aur Rani, now his goal is to carve his path in acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan's niece, Pashmina Roshan, is all set to show her skills with her big debut, Ishq Vishk Rebound.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Laksh, who played 'Porus' in the TV show, will make his debut with Bedhadak opposite Shanaya Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
'Krish Raichand' of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is also going to show his fabulous acting once again with Ishq Vishk Rebound.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, is all set to make his presence felt on screen with The Archies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian musician Aditi Saigal, popularly known as Dot, will also make her acting debut with The Archies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singer, actor, and model Vedang Raina will make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
