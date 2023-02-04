Suhana Khan's top 10 stunning hairstyles

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is known for doing trendy and yet different hairstyles. Here, check out her approved hairtyles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2023
SRK's daughter is known for doing different hairstyles which surely makes her stand out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you are seeking inspiration then check out this hairstyle which has been approved by Suhana for your casual affairs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do a middle parting low ponytail and be all things sassy like Suhana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you do not want to do a simple hairstyle then opt for this braid look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When life thirws lemons tie it in a high pony and be glamorous like Suhana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Show your curls as you decide to walk off from toxic relations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva is all ready for her Bollywood debut with her messy tresses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana will make her Bollywood debut with The Archies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keep your tresses wavy, straight and just keep them down. Also do a partition in the middle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you are having a lunch party with your besties then all you need to do is tie your hair in a ponytail.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!