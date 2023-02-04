Suhana Khan's top 10 stunning hairstyles

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is known for doing trendy and yet different hairstyles. Here, check out her approved hairtyles.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2023

Different hairstyles

SRK's daughter is known for doing different hairstyles which surely makes her stand out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inspirational

If you are seeking inspiration then check out this hairstyle which has been approved by Suhana for your casual affairs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oomph

Do a middle parting low ponytail and be all things sassy like Suhana.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Braid style

If you do not want to do a simple hairstyle then opt for this braid look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

High pony

When life thirws lemons tie it in a high pony and be glamorous like Suhana.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Curls

Show your curls as you decide to walk off from toxic relations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Messy hair

The diva is all ready for her Bollywood debut with her messy tresses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Workfront

Suhana will make her Bollywood debut with The Archies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Straight look

Keep your tresses wavy, straight and just keep them down. Also do a partition in the middle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponytail

If you are having a lunch party with your besties then all you need to do is tie your hair in a ponytail.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 photos of Mouni Roy showing off her toned legs

 

 Find Out More