Sultan of Delhi and other Top 9 web series with the most intense love making scenes on OTT

Here are some web series with extreme bold scenes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
Sultan of Delhi is a period crime thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lust Stories on Netflix is advised to watch alone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rana Daggubati and Surveen Chawla’s web series is streaming on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol and Esha Gupta went bold in MX Player’s Aashram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gandii Baat on Alt Balaji is one of the most boldest web series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Milind Soman and Sayani Gupta performed bold scenes in the Amazon Prime Video web series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shobita Dhulipala bravely took up bold scenes in the Amazon Prime Video series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi, Raskia Duggal starrer is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix series Sacred Games has intense love making scene between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kubra Sait.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!