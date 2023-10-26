Sultan of Delhi and other Top 9 web series with the most intense love making scenes on OTT

Here are some web series with extreme bold scenes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Sultan of Delhi

Sultan of Delhi is a period crime thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Lust Stories

Lust Stories on Netflix is advised to watch alone.

Rana Naidu

Rana Daggubati and Surveen Chawla’s web series is streaming on Netflix.

Aashram

Bobby Deol and Esha Gupta went bold in MX Player’s Aashram.

Gandii Baat

Gandii Baat on Alt Balaji is one of the most boldest web series.

Four More Shots

Milind Soman and Sayani Gupta performed bold scenes in the Amazon Prime Video web series.

Made In Heaven

Shobita Dhulipala bravely took up bold scenes in the Amazon Prime Video series.

Mirzapur

Pankaj Tripathi, Raskia Duggal starrer is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Sacred Games

Netflix series Sacred Games has intense love making scene between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kubra Sait.

