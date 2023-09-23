Sultan of Delhi creator Milan Luthria’s best crime, action movies to watch on OTT

Milan Luthria returns to the gangster world with the Sultan of Delhi. Here are some of his best action crime movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Milan Luthria known for creating typical Mumbai crime stories has returned with another gangster drama but this time highlighting the capital.
Sultan of Delhi explores greed, betrayal, power, and crime in a gangster world sets against Delhi 1960s.
Sultan of Delhi is based on Arnab Ray's book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension.
The web series set to stream on Disney+ Hotstars stars an ensemble cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Anupriya Goenka and Vinay Pathak among others.
Milan Luthria is a critically acclaimed director known for helming crime action movie. Let's take a look at his best works so far.
Once Upon a Time In Mumbai is based on Mumbai underworld gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Once Upon a Time In Mumbai Dobaraa is a sequel to the aforementioned film. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
Baadshaho revolves around the princess of Rajasthan's royal family who seizes gold during the 1975 emergency. Streaming on Netflix.
John Abraham and Nana Patekar's Taxi No. 9211 is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Action War film Deewaar (2004) starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna is avaialble on Amazon Prime Video
Kachche Dhaage Starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Manisha Koirala can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
