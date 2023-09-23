Sultan of Delhi creator Milan Luthria’s best crime, action movies to watch on OTT

Milan Luthria returns to the gangster world with the Sultan of Delhi. Here are some of his best action crime movies.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Milan Luthria

Milan Luthria known for creating typical Mumbai crime stories has returned with another gangster drama but this time highlighting the capital.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultan of Delhi

Sultan of Delhi explores greed, betrayal, power, and crime in a gangster world sets against Delhi 1960s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Based on a book

Sultan of Delhi is based on Arnab Ray’s book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultan of Delhi cast

The web series set to stream on Disney+ Hotstars stars an ensemble cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Anupriya Goenka and Vinay Pathak among others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Into Milan Luthria’s crime action world

Milan Luthria is a critically acclaimed director known for helming crime action movie. Let's take a look at his best works so far.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Once Upon a Time In Mumbai

Once Upon a Time In Mumbai is based on Mumbai underworld gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Once Upon a Time In Mumbai Dobaraa

Once Upon a Time In Mumbai Dobaraa is a sequel to the aforementioned film. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baadshaho

Baadshaho revolves around the princess of Rajasthan’s royal family who seizes gold during the 1975 emergency. Streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taxi No. 9211

John Abraham and Nana Patekar’s Taxi No. 9211 is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deewaar

Action War film Deewaar (2004) starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna is avaialble on Amazon Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kachche Dhaage

Kachche Dhaage Starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Manisha Koirala can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: A look at Raghav Chadha’s education qualifications

 

 Find Out More