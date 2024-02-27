Sunflower season 2, Laapataa Ladies and other Top 10 new movies and web series to watch in theatres and OTT this week
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024
Laapataa Ladies in theatres is about a a newly married young man whose bride gets exchanged.
Anyone But You on Prime Video is about a young couple who decide to part ways.
Wedding Impossible on Prime Video is about a wealthy heir and an actress who come up with a fake marriage plan.
Shogun on Disney Plus Hotstar is about life of Lord Yoshii Toranaga.
The Impossible Heir on Disney Plus Hotstar is about illegitimate son of a conglomerate owner who plans to take over his father’s company.
The Mire: Millennium on Netflix is about experienced journalist who takes up complex case of a skeleton.
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders on Netflix is about mysterious death of investigative journalist Danny Casolaro.
Sunflower season 2 on ZEE5 is about Sonu, who becomes the main suspect of a murder.
Five Nights at Freddy on JioCinema is about a security guard who works at an haunted place.
Maamla Legal Hai on Netflix is a comedy courtroom drama that will leave you in splits.
