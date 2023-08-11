Suniel Shetty Top 10 films to watch on OTT for a superb dose of action and comedy

Here are some of Suniel Shetty's best moviesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023
This iconic comedy features Suniel Shetty alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, and is a laugh riot with its hilarious plot and memorable dialogues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty's portrayal of a tough and determined cop in this action thriller garnered him acclaim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A sequel to Hera Pheri, this film continues the comedic escapades of the trio and offers more laughs and crazy situations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this action-comedy, Suniel Shetty's role as a mobster adds to the mix of chaotic and entertaining situations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is a fun action masala entertainer starring Suniel Shetty in action sequences opposite Akshay Kumar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one is an underrated action film of Suniel Shetty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty plays dual roles in this comedy about twin brothers, one a tough cop and the other a mischievous con artist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty plays a fearless police officer on a mission to take down a dangerous gang in this action-packed film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty plays a crucial role in this action-comedy that combines drama, emotions, and entertaining action sequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty's action prowess shines in this film as he takes on criminals and delivers high-intensity action sequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!