Suniel Shetty Top 10 films to watch on OTT for a superb dose of action and comedy

Here are some of Suniel Shetty's best movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023

Hera Pheri - Amazon Prime Video

This iconic comedy features Suniel Shetty alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, and is a laugh riot with its hilarious plot and memorable dialogues.

Mohra - Zee 5

Suniel Shetty's portrayal of a tough and determined cop in this action thriller garnered him acclaim.

Phir Hera Pheri - Amazon Prime Video

A sequel to Hera Pheri, this film continues the comedic escapades of the trio and offers more laughs and crazy situations.

Awara Paagal Deewana - Netflix

In this action-comedy, Suniel Shetty's role as a mobster adds to the mix of chaotic and entertaining situations.

Waqt Hamara Hai - Disney+ Hotstar

This film is a fun action masala entertainer starring Suniel Shetty in action sequences opposite Akshay Kumar.

Vinashak - Disney+ Hotstar

This one is an underrated action film of Suniel Shetty.

Gopi Kishan - Zee 5

Suniel Shetty plays dual roles in this comedy about twin brothers, one a tough cop and the other a mischievous con artist.

Sapoot - Amazon Prime Video

Suniel Shetty plays a fearless police officer on a mission to take down a dangerous gang in this action-packed film.

Main Hoon Na - Netflix

Suniel Shetty plays a crucial role in this action-comedy that combines drama, emotions, and entertaining action sequences.

Rakshak - Jio Cinema

Suniel Shetty's action prowess shines in this film as he takes on criminals and delivers high-intensity action sequences.

