Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn and more: Top stars who refrain from attending Bollywood parties

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 31, 2023

Sunny Deol recently revealed that people felt he was snobbish as he does not attend Bollywood parties.

Akshay Kumar also keeps bay from Bollywood parties. He is an early riser and loves to sleep on time.

Like husband Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna too is averse to Bollywood parties.

Shraddha Kapoor is rarely seen at Bollywood parties. The actress loves to be with family.

Aamir Khan is not very keen on attending Bollywood parties. On KWK, he said that he doesn't like loud music at the parties.

Though Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to party, Saif Ali Khan is exact opposite.

John Abraham is one star whom you will not find at any big Bollywood bash.

Tiger Shroff reportedly hates Bollywood parties. Even if he attends, he would be the first one to leave.

Taapsee Pannu is rarely seen at Bollywood bashes. She did attend Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party though.

Ajay Devgn keeps away from Bollywood parties. On Koffee With Karan, he even said that he is not invited anymore.

Rani Mukerji does not attend big Bollywood bashes. It's now that she is seen at some parties.

Aditya Chopra does not make any public appearances. She keeps away from media, parties and more.

