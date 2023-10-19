Sunny Deol birthday special: Top 10 facts about his marriage with the reclusive Pooja Deol

Sunny Deol birthday special: The Gadar 2 superstar has always kept his wife away from the limelight. Here are some facts about Pooja DeolSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
Gadar 2 superstar Sunny Deol turns a year older today
He is wedded to Pooja Deol who is a very media shy person
He got married in the year 1984 with Lynda White who is known as Pooja Deol
It seems their families knew one another since they were kids. It was an arranged marriage.
They did not make the news public as they felt it would impact his career
Her parents names are Krishan Dev Mahal and June Sarah Mahal. Her mom is British
It is not a known fact but she is a writer. Pooja Deol also did a cameo in Himmat
The couple are blessed with two sons, Rajveer and Karan Deol
The wedding of Karan Deol and Gadar 2's success has brought his life back into the media
It was rumoured that he had an affair with Dimple Kapadia whilst being married
