Sunny Deol birthday special: Top 10 facts about his marriage with the reclusive Pooja Deol

Sunny Deol birthday special: The Gadar 2 superstar has always kept his wife away from the limelight. Here are some facts about Pooja Deol

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Happy Birthday Sunny Deol

Gadar 2 superstar Sunny Deol turns a year older today

Sunny Deol personal life

He is wedded to Pooja Deol who is a very media shy person

Sunny Deol early marriage

He got married in the year 1984 with Lynda White who is known as Pooja Deol

Sunny Deol love story

It seems their families knew one another since they were kids. It was an arranged marriage.

Sunny Deol's secret marriage

They did not make the news public as they felt it would impact his career

Pooja Deol's family

Her parents names are Krishan Dev Mahal and June Sarah Mahal. Her mom is British

Pooja Deol a writer

It is not a known fact but she is a writer. Pooja Deol also did a cameo in Himmat

Sunny Deol's family

The couple are blessed with two sons, Rajveer and Karan Deol

Away from limelight

The wedding of Karan Deol and Gadar 2's success has brought his life back into the media

Alleged affair

It was rumoured that he had an affair with Dimple Kapadia whilst being married

