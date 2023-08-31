Sunny Deol desires to work with Alia Bhatt; Top 10 actresses we want to see paired opposite Gadar 2 star

Now that Gadar 2 is a hit, fans want to see more of Sunny Deol on the big screen. Here's a list of heroines for him to pair with!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Madhuri Dixit

Sunny Deol-Madhuri Dixit's chemistry in Tridev was crackling.

Juhi Chawla

It would be fantastic to see Darr 2.0 starring Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan.

Alia Bhatt

Sunny Deol himself wants to work with her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She has already worked with all the Khans, why not with the Deol superstar?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Sunny Deol and Samantha would make for an interesting pair.

Katrina Kaif

Sunny Deol and Katrina Kaif have already worked together in Apne.

Kiara Advani

Currently, she is the Queen of perfect family entertainers.

Kangana Ranaut

Sunny Deol and Kangana Ranaut would make for one Dhakaad pair.

Tabu

They have worked together in films like Jaal: The Trap, Jeet and more.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sunny Deol and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ruled back in 90s and 2000s. It would be interesting to see them together onscreen.

Vidya Balan

She is among the finest in the industry.

Ameesha Patel

And of course, we want Tara Singh and Sakina back in Gadar 3.

