Sunny Deol-Dimple Kapadia love mystery: When Twinkle Khanna started calling him 'Chhote papa'

Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol used to be called Chote Papa by Dimple Kapadia's daughter Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna.

Aug 18, 2023

Sunny Deol's Love life

Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol had a controversial love life in the 80s despite being married.

Affairs with Amrita Singh

Sunny Deol's name was first associated with Betaab co-actress Amrita Singh but they soon broke up.

Sunny Deol's wife

Soon after, Sunny Deol's marriage news with London based girl Pooja came to limelight.

Extramarital Affairs

However, Sunny Deol's Extramarital affairs came into light when his name was associated with Dimple Kapadia.

Sunny Deol-Dimple Kapadia

Sunny and Dimple gave many hit films together such as Arjun, Manzil-Manzil, Aag ka Gola, Gunah and Narsimha.

Dimple separated from Rajesh Khanna

Dimple Kapadia was married to Rajesh Khanna then but separated after these rumours.

Twinkle's Chote Papa

Reports emerged that Dimple's daughter Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna started calling Sunny Deol 'Chhote papa'.

Dimple as Wife

Not only this, but Sunny Deol used to introduce Dimple as his wife at Bollywood parties.

Amrita Singh-Dimple Kapadia fight

Ex-girlfriend Amrita Singh once slammed Dimple Kapadia in an interview saying she has a cup in both her hands.

Happy in own lives

Currently, both Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia are living their own lives but still have a good connection.

