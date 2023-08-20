Sunny Deol, Esha Deol and more Bollywood step siblings who love each other to bits

Sunny Deol and Esha Deol reunited recently and here's a list of Bollywood step siblings who love each other.

Sanskruti Nemane

Sunny Deol, Esha Deol, Bobby Deol, Ahana Deol

Sunny and Bobby Deol have never been so close to Esha and Ahana. But recently their reunion proved that they will always stand up for each other.

Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan love baby Taimur and Jeh. They are often seen happily enjoying family functions together.

Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor

Arjun came close to Janhvi and Khushi after Sridevi's death. He supported them through the tough phase and stood like a strong pillar.

Anshula Kapoor

Arjun's sister, Anshula is also close to her step sisters, Janhvi and Khushi.

Pooja, Shaheen, Alia

The Bhatt sisters never fail to give us major #SisterGoals.

Pooja and Alia

Pooja was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and we saw how she used to praise her sister, Alia during the show.

Shaheen and Pooja

Pooja Bhatt is also equally close to Shaheen Bhatt.

Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter

Shahid and Ishaan have been each other's support system.

Pooja Bedi-Adam Bedi

Pooja and Adam Bedi are also very close to each other and are often seen supporting each other.

Prateik Babbar-Arya Babbar

Prateik and Arya have also been with each other through thick and thin.

