Sunny Deol has THIS for breakfast; reveals his 'adventurous side'

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol leads a simple lifestyle. Read on.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
The man with 'Dhai kilo ka haath' who roared and how with Gadar 2 celebrates his birthday on October 19, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This birthday is all the more special to him as Gadar 2 made massive money at the box office, his son Karan Deol got married and younger son Rajveer marked his debut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All this while, Sunny Deol has been a candid talker revealing titbits about his life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a recent interview with Curly Tales, he recalled his days and life in Punjab. He said that till 1980, he used to spend almost 3 to 4 months in Punjab.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He recalled how he learnt swimming by jumping into a pond. He remembered going to the fields on a bullock cart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Son Rajveer Deol stated that Sunny Deol does not need GPS and would explore places on his own.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol confirmed that he is the most adventurous Deol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He stated that like every Punjabi household, he eats Parathas for breakfast. He added that the Deols are happy eating homecooked meals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajveer added that waking up at 8 am is considered late in the household.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Earlier in an interview, Sunny Deol revealed that he does not drink or smoke.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In all, it appears that Deols follow a pretty healthy lifestyle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol will be next seen in Lahore, 1947. There are rumours of Border 2 also being made.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
