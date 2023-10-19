Sunny Deol has THIS for breakfast; reveals his 'adventurous side'

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol leads a simple lifestyle. Read on.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Sunny Deol birthday special

The man with 'Dhai kilo ka haath' who roared and how with Gadar 2 celebrates his birthday on October 19, 2023.

Celebration time

This birthday is all the more special to him as Gadar 2 made massive money at the box office, his son Karan Deol got married and younger son Rajveer marked his debut.

A candid talker

All this while, Sunny Deol has been a candid talker revealing titbits about his life.

Live in Punjab

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, he recalled his days and life in Punjab. He said that till 1980, he used to spend almost 3 to 4 months in Punjab.

Time spent in village

He recalled how he learnt swimming by jumping into a pond. He remembered going to the fields on a bullock cart.

No GPS needed

Son Rajveer Deol stated that Sunny Deol does not need GPS and would explore places on his own.

The adventurous side

Sunny Deol confirmed that he is the most adventurous Deol.

For breakfast

He stated that like every Punjabi household, he eats Parathas for breakfast. He added that the Deols are happy eating homecooked meals.

The wake up time

Rajveer added that waking up at 8 am is considered late in the household.

A teetotaller

Earlier in an interview, Sunny Deol revealed that he does not drink or smoke.

A healthy living

In all, it appears that Deols follow a pretty healthy lifestyle.

Upcoming films

Sunny Deol will be next seen in Lahore, 1947. There are rumours of Border 2 also being made.

