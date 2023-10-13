Sunny Deol, Salman Khan and more: Bollywood stars who still live in joint families

These Bollywood families believe in staying together.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Sunny Deol lives with Dharmendra

The Gadar 2 actor recently opened up on living in a joint family with his father. Bobby Deol's family also lives in the same house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scared of father

He shared that while he is scared of his father, his sons are scared of him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's family

Another celebrity who has always lived in a joint family is Salman Khan. He lives along with his parents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Where do they stay?

Salman Khan and family occupy an entire floor of Galaxy Apartments that has now become iconic in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan and family

The Bachchans also believe is staying together under one roof. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan stay at Jalsa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Quality family time

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often shares pictures of Aaradhya Bachchan spending time with dadu Amitabh Bachchan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty and family

Reportedly, Shilpa Shetty and kids stay in a joint family with Raj Kundra's parents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Riteish Deshmukh and family

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Dsouza and their kids stay with the actor's mother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor and family

Though many stars from the young generation have moved out of their parents' home, Shraddha Kapoor lives with her parents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal and family

Vicky Kaushal has often spoken about how his mother makes paratha breakfast for Katrina Kaif indicating that they live in a joint family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vivek Oberoi and family

Vivek Oberoi also reportedly stays with his parents Suresh Oberoi and Yashodhara Oberoi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan and family

Though Hrithik Roshan has now moved out of his parents' home, Rakesh Roshan once revealed that the actor visits them in the morning. Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan even do gym together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan actress Nayanthara's Top 10 pictures that prove she's a true romantic

 

 Find Out More