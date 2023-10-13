Sunny Deol, Salman Khan and more: Bollywood stars who still live in joint families

These Bollywood families believe in staying together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023
The Gadar 2 actor recently opened up on living in a joint family with his father. Bobby Deol's family also lives in the same house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He shared that while he is scared of his father, his sons are scared of him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another celebrity who has always lived in a joint family is Salman Khan. He lives along with his parents.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and family occupy an entire floor of Galaxy Apartments that has now become iconic in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bachchans also believe is staying together under one roof. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan stay at Jalsa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often shares pictures of Aaradhya Bachchan spending time with dadu Amitabh Bachchan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Shilpa Shetty and kids stay in a joint family with Raj Kundra's parents.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Dsouza and their kids stay with the actor's mother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though many stars from the young generation have moved out of their parents' home, Shraddha Kapoor lives with her parents.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal has often spoken about how his mother makes paratha breakfast for Katrina Kaif indicating that they live in a joint family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Oberoi also reportedly stays with his parents Suresh Oberoi and Yashodhara Oberoi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though Hrithik Roshan has now moved out of his parents' home, Rakesh Roshan once revealed that the actor visits them in the morning. Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan even do gym together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
