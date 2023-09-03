Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol and Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan hug and bond like best buddies

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan join Sunny Deol for Gadar 2 success celebrations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023
It's a historic moment for sure to see Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny, SRK posed and smiled for the shutterbugs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan also dropped by for the success bash of Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny and Aamir also shared a hug in front of the media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netizens are going gaga over the two big stars. SRK, Sunny both earned Rs 1000 crore this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan star had just returned from a promotional schedule in Dubai. But he still joined Sunny in his celebrations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny and Shah Rukh hugged like best buddies. SRK even went back to drop Sunny back to his party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri joined Shah Rukh at the Gadar 2 success bash.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The new look of Salman is quite interesting. He seemed in a cheery mood as he attended the Gadar 2 success party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan posed with Salman on stage. They look so goofy while posing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
THIS team has given one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
