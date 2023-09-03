Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol and Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan hug and bond like best buddies

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan join Sunny Deol for Gadar 2 success celebrations.

Shivani Pawaskar

SRK-Sunny reunite 

It's a historic moment for sure to see Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan together. 

All smiles

Sunny, SRK posed and smiled for the shutterbugs.

Aamir joins 

Aamir Khan also dropped by for the success bash of Gadar 2. 

The big hug 

Sunny and Aamir also shared a hug in front of the media.

Kamaal hai 

Netizens are going gaga over the two big stars. SRK, Sunny both earned Rs 1000 crore this year. 

SRK's gesture

Jawan star had just returned from a promotional schedule in Dubai. But he still joined Sunny in his celebrations. 

Jaadoo ki Jhappi

Sunny and Shah Rukh hugged like best buddies. SRK even went back to drop Sunny back to his party. 

Gauri Khan 

Gauri joined Shah Rukh at the Gadar 2 success bash. 

Salman Khan 

The new look of Salman is quite interesting. He seemed in a cheery mood as he attended the Gadar 2 success party. 

Salman-Kartik 

Kartik Aaryan posed with Salman on stage. They look so goofy while posing. 

Gadar 2 success 

THIS team has given one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. 

