Sunny Deol was the original choice for Salman, Aamir Khan's THIS cult classic?
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023
Andaz Apna Apna starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan has passed the test of time becoming one of the cult classic movies.
On its release, the film didn’t do well at the box office but garnered attention and love over time.
Do you know Sunny Deol was the first choice for Andaz Apna Apna?
Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol had a history in making films like Damini and Ghayal.
Rajkumar Santoshi who directed Andaz Apna Apna wanted Sunny Deol to be a part of the film.
The director wanted the Gadar actor to at least do a cameo and the deal was finalized.
However, things didn’t materialize as Sunny Deol was busy with another shoot on the given date.
Later, Sunny Deol was replaced by Govinda opposite Juhi Chawla.
In the initial scenes of Andaz Apna Apna, there is a cameo of Govinda and Juhi Chawla.
Andaz Apna Apna stars Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon as female leads.
