Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947, Border 2 first look to be out on his birthday?

Sunny Deol might surprise his fans by releasing the first look of his much-awaited new movies.
The Gadar 2 star is all set to celebrate his 66th birthday on October 19, and this is a surprise the star can give his fans.
The makers might leave Sunny Deol's fans surprised by sharing a glimpse of his first look of the film.
After Gadar 2, if there is one film of Sunny Deol that is the most anticipated, it is this one.
Sunny Deol fans are eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of the star, and what better day than his birthday?
As it's a trend in Bollywood to make new announcements and release first or new looks, fans can expect some massive surprises from Sunny Deol too.
It's also claimed that Sunny Deol will play Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, and he will also be seen in Apne 2, which is in the scripting stage.
After witnessing the huge success of Gadar 2, the superstar may also host a lavish birthday bash.
Sunny Deol starrer has earned 620 crore at the box office, and this is something the actor never imagined.
The actor waited for almost two decades to have a blockbuster like Gadar 2.
2023 is Sunny Deol's year, and fans are waiting for him to create a stir at the box office with Border 2 and Lahore 1947 all over again.
