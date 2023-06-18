Sunny Deol's Mohalla Assi, Asur and more films, web series set in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2023
Mohalla Assi s based on Kashinath Singh's Kashi Ki Assi, a work of literature, and has been shot in Varanasi.
Asur became famous as it was shot in UP.
Bhaukal was also a UP-based crime series.
Raktanchal had a good audience as it was shot in UP.
Vicky Kaushal's Masaan has been shot on the ghats of Varanasi.
Mukti Bhawan was shot fully in Benaras.
Ranjahaana was a full-on Benarsi romantic comedy film.
The Last Color is about a widow living in Varanasi.
Banaras movie prettily shows Varanasi in a spiritual way.
Mirzapur was shot in UP which is the hub of crime dramas.
These movies and web shows became famous because of UP.
Did you watch them?
