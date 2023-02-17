Sunny Deol's Top 10 highest grossers; will Gadar 2 break the record? Check list

Ahead of Gadar 2's release, let's check out the TOP 10 highest grossers of Sunny Deol! 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2023

Gadar 

Gadar remains unbeatable and the highest-grossing film starring Sunny Deol. It grossed Rs 133 crores worldwide in 2001. 

Yamla Pagla Deewana 

Sunny starred in this one with his father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol. It minted Rs 88.72 crores in 2011. 

Border 

The multi-starrer movie made a business of Rs 65.57 crores back in 1997. 

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 

The trio returned with a sequel in 2013. It did a business of Rs 48.35 crores. 

Ghayal Once Again

In 2016, Sunny Deol brought a sequel to the thriller of the same name. It minted Rs 45.35 crores. 

The Hero - Love Story of a Spy 

Sunny Deol's amazing work in The Hero did a business of Rs 45.13 crores.  

Indian 

Apart from Gadar, Sunny Deol impressed everyone with Indian. It minted Rs 42.60 crores. 

Apne 

Sunny reunited with his father and brother again for the 2007 starrer. It did a business of Rs 39.28 crores.  

Singh Saab The Great 

Singh Saab The Great minted Rs 32.89 crores. The movie starred Urvashi Rautela and the movie was released in 2013.  

Ziddi 

Sunny Deol delivered a hit movie called Ziddi in 1997. The movie did a business of Rs 32.43 crores. 

Gadar 2

With the buzz and admiration for Gadar, the movie will be able to become the highest-grossing Sunny Deol starrer. 

