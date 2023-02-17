Sunny Deol's Top 10 highest grossers; will Gadar 2 break the record? Check list

Ahead of Gadar 2's release, let's check out the TOP 10 highest grossers of Sunny Deol!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2023
Gadar remains unbeatable and the highest-grossing film starring Sunny Deol. It grossed Rs 133 crores worldwide in 2001.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny starred in this one with his father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol. It minted Rs 88.72 crores in 2011.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The multi-starrer movie made a business of Rs 65.57 crores back in 1997.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The trio returned with a sequel in 2013. It did a business of Rs 48.35 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2016, Sunny Deol brought a sequel to the thriller of the same name. It minted Rs 45.35 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol's amazing work in The Hero did a business of Rs 45.13 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from Gadar, Sunny Deol impressed everyone with Indian. It minted Rs 42.60 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny reunited with his father and brother again for the 2007 starrer. It did a business of Rs 39.28 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singh Saab The Great minted Rs 32.89 crores. The movie starred Urvashi Rautela and the movie was released in 2013.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol delivered a hit movie called Ziddi in 1997. The movie did a business of Rs 32.43 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With the buzz and admiration for Gadar, the movie will be able to become the highest-grossing Sunny Deol starrer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
