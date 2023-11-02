Sunny Deol's upcoming movies that can surpass Gadar 2 at the box office

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023

Sunny Deol has made a comeback to full-fledged movies with Gadar 2.

He has returned with a bang featuring in 22 years pending sequel of Gadar Ek Prem Katha.

The actor is now looking forward to more projects and is already in talks with some filmmakers.

To continue his successful box office run Sunny has signed a few big-budget films.

Sunny Deol has completed filming of Baap which is slated to release in 2024.

The actor is also shooting for a social drama which will also release next year.

In the kitty, Sunny has Lahore 1947 directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan.

Deol has Border 2 a sequel to a 1997 hit film directed by JP Dutta.

Sunny is also said to play Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

Post the success of Gadar 2, Gadar 3 is also on the cards.

