Workout buddies

Sunny and Daniel often workout together. Once they had done cycling together for 18.6 km. They like to burn calories together.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Sunny manages Daniel's anger

Sunny is often subject to trolls which angers Daniel. She handles him like a boss babe.

Cute parents

Sunny and Daniel are parents to Nisha, Asher and Noah. Nisha is their adopted child.

True love

Sunny Leone had once taken to social media to post a sweet post on husband Daniel Weber's birthday. She called him an amazing man.

Gorgeous couple

The couple are together since more than 11 years now and give us relationship goals like a boss.

Rockbottom support

Sunny often shows love to her husband in the form of cheesy posts where she mentions that he has been handling her since years.

Couple goals

On one of their wedding anniversaries, Daniel had thanked Sunny for dealing with her.

