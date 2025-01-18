Sunny Leone and Prabhudeva's Killer Moves in 'Badass Ravi Kumar's' Latest Song Impress Fans

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2025

Badass Ravi Kumar's latest song is a perfect blend of catchy music, stunning dance moves, and undeniable chemistry between Sunny Leone and Prabhudeva.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The new song Hookstep Hookah Bar from the movie Badass Ravi Kumar is clearly a blast.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the screen both Sunny Leone and Prabhudeva win hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny's amazing skills brighten up the scene and wonderfully balance Prabhudeva's famous dance prowess.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Their killer dance moves, paired with their charming on-screen presence, make for a compelling watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The duo’s chemistry in the song is making the fans go crazy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The song's energetic beats and captivating melody will have you grooving to the rhythm in no time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The upbeat and catchy song, which combines Reshammiya's distinctive musical style with a fun mood, is sure to be a party anthem.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One of the most talked-about songs of the year, Sunny and Prabhudeva's collaboration has made it more anticipated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie is a spin-off for the iconic character Ravi Kumar from ‘The Xpose’ where he is up against 10 villains.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie is set to release on February 7, 2025.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ahead of Bigg Boss 18 grand finale, a look at prize money won by winners of last ten seasons

 

 Find Out More