Here's a look at Bollywood stars who adopted kids.Source: Bollywood
Raveena Tandon adopted two girls at the age of 21.Source: Bollywood
Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber adopted baby Nisha.Source: Bollywood
Sushmita Sen has adopted two daughters and is doing a fab job as a single mother.Source: Bollywood
Neelam Kothari and Sameer Soni adopted a baby girl and named her Ahana.Source: Bollywood
Preity Zinta adopted 34 children from Mother Miracle School, Rishikesh in the year 2009.Source: Bollywood
Subhash Ghai has adopted his brother's daughter named Megha.Source: Bollywood
Mithun Chakraborty reportedly adopted a baby girl who he found in a garbage bin.Source: Bollywood
