Here's a look at Bollywood stars who adopted kids.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon adopted two girls at the age of 21.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber adopted baby Nisha.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen has adopted two daughters and is doing a fab job as a single mother.

Neelam Kothari

Neelam Kothari and Sameer Soni adopted a baby girl and named her Ahana.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta adopted 34 children from Mother Miracle School, Rishikesh in the year 2009.

Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai has adopted his brother's daughter named Megha.

Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty reportedly adopted a baby girl who he found in a garbage bin.

