Sunny is looking like a sexy mermaid in this snap. This was taken during her vacation in the Maldives.Source: Bollywood
She is looking super sultry in this blue gown. She has struck a sensuous pose in the same.Source: Bollywood
Sunny knows to make her fans crazy with her snaps. Her enchanting eyes and lips will surely make everyone insane.Source: Bollywood
The actress was seen wearing a monokini and was enjoying breakfast while she was vacationing.Source: Bollywood
The actress has a fan following of 54.3 million. It is surely due to these crazy snaps that she posts.Source: Bollywood
The actress looks like a doll in the frame and also is the owner of StarStruck Cosmetics.Source: Bollywood
The actress had done her Bollywood debut back in 2012 with Jism 2, where she romanced Randeep Hooda.Source: Bollywood
It was in 2022 when she had done Ginna which was a horror action comedy movie.Source: Bollywood
She is best known for her hot snaps and item songs like Baby Doll, Laila and Pink Lips.Source: Bollywood
The actress is a mother to Nisha who is adopted, Noah Singh Weber, and Asher Singh Weber.Source: Bollywood
