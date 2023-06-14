Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Top 10 Dreams of the actor that left unfulfilled

Here we have listed a few things the actor dreamt of but couldn't fulfill when alive.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajput death Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput's death shooked the country as Bollywood lost a star.

SSR unfulfilled dreams

On his 3rd death anniversary, we have noted down a few dreams of the actor that are left unfulfilled.

Fly an aircraft

The actor dreamt to learn to fly an aeroplane.

Morse code

He dreamt to learn Morse code.

Space Education

He dreamt to help children learn about space.

A Tennis match

Sushant dreamt to play a match with the champions of Tennis.

Blue Hole dive

One of his dreams was to dive into the Blue Hole.

Space workshop

Sushant’s dream was to send 100 children for ISRO and NASA workshop.

Meditation at Kailash

Sushant Singh Rajput’s dream was to meditate at Kailash.

Become a writer

One of his dream was to write a book.

A trip to Antarctica

His dream to visit Antarctica was left unfulfilled.

Learn Vedic astrology

When alive Sushant couldn’t fulfill his dream to understand Vedic astrology.

