Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Top movies of the late star on OTT

On Sushant Singh Rajput's third death anniversary, here's looking at his top movies.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023

Kai Po Che – Netflix

Kai Po Che was Sushant's debut movie and the actor essayed the role of a failed cricketer who became a coach.

Sonchiriya – Zee5

In Sonchiriya, SSR played a dacoit.

Chhichhore- Disney + Hotstar

SSR played Anni who goes into the past of his son's suicide attempt. This was a movie on failure.

Dil Bechara – Disney + Hotstar

Dil Bechara was Sushant's last movie where he played the role of a cancer patient.

Raabta

Raabta on Amazon Prime Video is about Saira and Shiva's complicated life.

Kedarnath- Zee 5

Kedarnath is about Mansoor (Sushant's) love for Mandakini a Brahmin girl. When flood comes in the region things change.

Shuddh Desi Romance- Amazon Prime Video

Shuddh Desi Romance was about millennials’ relationship dilemmas.

P. K-. Netflix

PK on Netflix was a story about friends strangers, questions, and seeking answers.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story – Disney + Hotstar

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was on the biopic of M.S Dhoni who was the former Indian cricket captain.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!-- Amazon Prime Video

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy was a detective series where Rajput was in the titular lead role.

Impact

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020.

Shock

The actor passed away due to suicide.

