Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Top movies of the late star on OTT

On Sushant Singh Rajput's third death anniversary, here's looking at his top movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023
Kai Po Che was Sushant's debut movie and the actor essayed the role of a failed cricketer who became a coach.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Sonchiriya, SSR played a dacoit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SSR played Anni who goes into the past of his son's suicide attempt. This was a movie on failure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Bechara was Sushant's last movie where he played the role of a cancer patient.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raabta on Amazon Prime Video is about Saira and Shiva's complicated life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kedarnath is about Mansoor (Sushant's) love for Mandakini a Brahmin girl. When flood comes in the region things change.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shuddh Desi Romance was about millennials’ relationship dilemmas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PK on Netflix was a story about friends strangers, questions, and seeking answers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was on the biopic of M.S Dhoni who was the former Indian cricket captain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy was a detective series where Rajput was in the titular lead role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor passed away due to suicide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
