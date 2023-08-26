'Sushant Singh Rajput was not arrogant', casting director reveals the truth

Sushant Singh Rajput was tagged as arrogant for rejecting movies but the truth is now out.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput still creates headlines despite his unfortunate sad demise back in 2020.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushant Singh Rajput Paani

Well, the latest report is about his shelved movie Paani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushant Singh Rajput tagged as arrogant

Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput was tagged as arrogant was rejecting movies but now we know the truth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mukesh Chhabra breaks silence

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra finally breaks the silence on why SSR turned down movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushant was not arrogant

Mukesh Chhabra revealed that Sushant was not arrogant in fact he was excited about Shekhar Kapur’s film Paani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushant turned down movie offers

SSR rejected several offers because he prioritized Paani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

People assumed him to be arrogant

Well, many considered it arrogance after newfound stardom, adds the casting director.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prioritised Paani

Mukesh Chhabra says Sushant was genuinely happy and excited about Paani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paani got shelved

He also added that the actor was happy like a child but unfortunately, the film did not happen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ambitious project

Paani was an ambitious project of Shekhar Kapur and Sushant but it got shelved despite gaining attention since 2013.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Bechara

Mukesh Chhabra directed Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan becomes the biggest film of Shah Rukh Khan's career, here's how

 

 Find Out More