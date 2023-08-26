'Sushant Singh Rajput was not arrogant', casting director reveals the truth

Sushant Singh Rajput was tagged as arrogant for rejecting movies but the truth is now out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023
Sushant Singh Rajput still creates headlines despite his unfortunate sad demise back in 2020.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, the latest report is about his shelved movie Paani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput was tagged as arrogant was rejecting movies but now we know the truth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra finally breaks the silence on why SSR turned down movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mukesh Chhabra revealed that Sushant was not arrogant in fact he was excited about Shekhar Kapur’s film Paani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SSR rejected several offers because he prioritized Paani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, many considered it arrogance after newfound stardom, adds the casting director.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mukesh Chhabra says Sushant was genuinely happy and excited about Paani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He also added that the actor was happy like a child but unfortunately, the film did not happen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paani was an ambitious project of Shekhar Kapur and Sushant but it got shelved despite gaining attention since 2013.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mukesh Chhabra directed Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
