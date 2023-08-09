Sushant Singh Rajput's doppelganger is NOT really his lookalike, here's the truth

Sushant Singh Rajput's doppelganger's latest viral video became the talk of the town.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s video is doing rounds on the internet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans went into a flashback of memories of the actor when he was alive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Some wondered if the person in the video is SSR’s doppelganger but that’s not true.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fact is it was an AI-generated video to bring Sushant Singh Rajput to life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor’s doppelganger took the help of AI to create an identical replica of the Sushant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The doppelganger with the username Donim Ayaan took the internet by storm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The video received mixed reactions on the internet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Some were stunned by uncanny visuals that look real.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Some criticized Ayaan for using late actors' AI to gain publicity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What are your thoughts on these AI-generated looks of Sushant Singh Rajput?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
