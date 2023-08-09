Sushant Singh Rajput's doppelganger is NOT really his lookalike, here's the truth

Sushant Singh Rajput's doppelganger's latest viral video became the talk of the town.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s video is doing rounds on the internet.

Fans are amazed

Fans went into a flashback of memories of the actor when he was alive.

SSR’s doppelganger

Some wondered if the person in the video is SSR’s doppelganger but that’s not true.

Sushant Singh Rajput AI video

The fact is it was an AI-generated video to bring Sushant Singh Rajput to life.

Sushant’s doppelganger

The actor’s doppelganger took the help of AI to create an identical replica of the Sushant.

Donim Ayaan

The doppelganger with the username Donim Ayaan took the internet by storm.

Netizens react

The video received mixed reactions on the internet.

Resemblance

Some were stunned by uncanny visuals that look real.

Netizens criticism

Some criticized Ayaan for using late actors' AI to gain publicity.

What do you think?

What are your thoughts on these AI-generated looks of Sushant Singh Rajput?

