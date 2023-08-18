Sushmita Sen in Taali and more stars who shot important sequences despite physical distress

Celebs who didn't let physical distress come in their way of work.

Nikita Thakkar

Aug 18, 2023

Sushmita Sen

Taali makers revealed that Sushmita shot for rain sequences with 102 degree fever.

Sridevi

While shooting for Kaate Nahi Kat Te from Mr India, Sridevi had high fever.

Alia Bhatt

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt continued shooting for Brahmastra despite shoulder injury.

Akshay Kumar

The actor reportedly suffered a rib injury while shooting Kesari but continued to shoot.

Ranveer Singh

He continued to shoot Gully Boy despite a shoulder injury.

Kangana Ranaut

The ace actress reportedly shot for Emergency despite being down with Dengue.

Vidya Balan

Reportedly, the actress shot a few scene despite running on high fever.

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK reportedly suffered a shoulder injury while shooting for Ra. One. He then got busy with Chennai Express.

Salman Khan

He suffered a ligament injury while shooting Tubelight. But it did not stop him.

Ajay Devgn

Reportedly, he shot for Total Dhamaal when on viral fever.

