Be consistent

Sushmita likes to do bodyweight training and also like to do core strengthening exercises.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Doing new things

The actress likes to always try out new forms of workouts and gives importance to techniques.

Eat healthily

The actress does not believe in skipping meals and believes in the concept of healthy eating.

Be motivated

Sushmita believes in doing one workout and being the master in the same. She prefers to do yoga.

Swimming

The actress believes in doing cardio and also likes to swim. She does not like to miss her exercises.

Age is only a numbered limitation

The actress believes in being disciplined and likes to work out an hour daily.

Be self-motivated

Sushmita believes that with the consistency one needs to be motivated by pushing yourself further.

Stay hydrated

Sushmita likes to drink a lot of water, get adequate rest and apply sunscreen when heading out.

Malai to the rescue

Sushmita likes to use DIY face pack which consists of malai and gram flour. It acts as a scrub on her skin.

Go subtle with makeup

Sushmita believes that a bit of mascara can do wonders than being jealous of someone.

