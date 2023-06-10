Top stars who became victims of online fraud

Here, take a look at the stars with whom fraud happened.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar faced fraud at an ATM machine and cash was withdrawn.

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri was duped of Rs 6 lakh and reportedly the transaction happened by her credit card.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan faced credit card fraud. Her official identification was counterfeited to remove money reportedly.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt also faced credit card fraud by gangs sitting in Jaipur and Delhi.

Annu Kapoor

Annu Kapoor was duped by an online fraudster who acted as a bank official.

Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna was reportedly duped of Rs 50 lakh.

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover became a victim of an online lottery scam.

Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet Kaur lost Rs 50,000 which was withdrawn from an ATM after her account was cloned.

Shweta Menon

Shweta Menon lost thousands of rupees due to a phishing scam.

