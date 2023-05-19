Indian actresses whose 'pati' is a politician

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023

Love is blind.There have been many actresses who fell for politicians.

Here, take a look at actresses who married politicians.

Swara Bhasker is happily married to Samajwadi Party Leader Fahad Zirar Ahmad. They had a court marriage.

Ayesha Takia married MLA from Maharashtra Farhan Azmi back in 2009.

Navneet Kaur Rana a ex Telugu actress married independent MLA in Maharashtra Ravi Rana.

Navneet and Ravi married in 2011.

Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy married H. D. Kumaraswamy back in 2006.

Radhika Kumaraswamy's husband H. D. Kumaraswamy was the former CM of Karnataka.

Surbhi Tiwari is the second wife of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Surbhi is a Bhojpuri singer who fell in love with Manoj.

Recently Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP MLA Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13, 2023.

