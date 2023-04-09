Swara Bhasker is a troll assassin and here's proof
Siddhi Chatterjee
When Swara Bhasker was slammed for comparing Draupadi's chir-haran to hijab debate; she called out the trollers for slut shaming her who took a screenshot of her wearing a short dress.
Some of the trollers wanted Swara to be dead after she got Covid-19. She called her haters nafrati chintus and sarcastically said if something happens to her then how will the trollers run their homes?
When Swara wore a saree, posted a snap, she was compared to a maid. The actress replied that the troller should respect her labour and not act like a creep in front of her.
When Swara encourgaged people to vote, she was slut shamed. She replied saying that trollers are trying hard to make her famous.
When a troller asked Swara to stay in Pakistan post she sympathised with the Pakistan airline disaster victims, she corrected the historical facts of the reader and told to not study via Whatsapp.
When a troller said theatre would be a 'quieter' place to sleep during Swara's movie she told the troller to show his practised joke to his boys.
When Swara voiced her anger on the farmer protest a troller challenged her, gave her 4 days time to debate on the farmers bill. She replied saying the troller should convince the protesting farmers.
Swara once told her troller to use his/ her brains over the CAA/ NRC issue.
A Twitter user once told Swara to go to great hell. She wrote Christian Hell, Muslim Hell, Jewish Hell, or one of Many Hindu hells mentioned in Garuda Purana?
Here's wishing Swara a very happy birthday.
