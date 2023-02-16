Swara Bhasker marries Muslim social and political activist Fahad Zirar Ahmad; here's all you need to know about him

In a surprising news report today, Swara Bhasker announced that she has married social activist and Samajvadi Party Yuvjan Sabha president. Here's what you need to know about him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2023
Swara and Fahadh submitted their papers earlier in January this year. It was a hush-hush affair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this Web story, we have compiled deets about who is Fahad, the guy who stole Swara Bhasker's heart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on information available online, Fahad graduated from Aligarh Muslim University.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ahmad has been conferred with a degree in M.Phil by the Tata Institute of Social Science for his social work.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahad served as a General Secretary of the Student's Union at Tata Institute of Social Science.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahad joined Samajwadi Party in July 2022. He became the president of the Samajwadi Party Yuvjan Sabha thereafter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahadh has protested against the withdrawal of the fee waiver, the Anti-CAA protest, the silent protest at Wankhede against India Cs Australia ODI series and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahad Zirar Ahmad is pursuing a doctorate in social studies from the Tata Institute of Social Science.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Being at the forefront of the social and political front, Fahad has also spoke at TEDx on the need for political consciousness among the youth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!