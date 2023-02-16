Swara Bhasker marries Muslim social and political activist Fahad Zirar Ahmad; here's all you need to know about him

In a surprising news report today, Swara Bhasker announced that she has married social activist and Samajvadi Party Yuvjan Sabha president. Here's what you need to know about him. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2023

Shaadi-Shuda

Swara and Fahadh submitted their papers earlier in January this year. It was a hush-hush affair.

Who is Fahad Zirar Ahmad? 

In this Web story, we have compiled deets about who is Fahad, the guy who stole Swara Bhasker's heart. 

Graduation 

Based on information available online, Fahad graduated from Aligarh Muslim University. 

Holds M. Phil degree 

Ahmad has been conferred with a degree in M.Phil by the Tata Institute of Social Science for his social work.  

GS of TISS 

Fahad served as a General Secretary of the Student's Union at Tata Institute of Social Science. 

Mr President  

Fahad joined Samajwadi Party in July 2022. He became the president of the Samajwadi Party Yuvjan Sabha thereafter.  

Active Protestant  

Fahadh has protested against the withdrawal of the fee waiver, the Anti-CAA protest, the silent protest at Wankhede against India Cs Australia ODI series and more. 

Pursuing PhD

Fahad Zirar Ahmad is pursuing a doctorate in social studies from the Tata Institute of Social Science. 

TEDx Speaker

Being at the forefront of the social and political front, Fahad has also spoke at TEDx on the need for political consciousness among the youth. 

